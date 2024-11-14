Portnox announced its new Jamf integration

November 2024 by Marc Jacob

Portnox announced its new Jamf integration, enabling admins to define robust risk policies for MacOS and iOS devices with or without an agent. With this integration, Portnox Cloud customers can now manage secure access for these devices by seamlessly integrating with one of the leading mobile device management (MDM) solutions, ultimately improving operational efficiency and reducing the total cost of ownership across their access control suite.

With this latest advancement, Portnox supports all major device types and operating systems, giving admins a unified approach to securing network access. By eliminating the need for multiple agents, IT teams can save time, improve efficiency, and ensure a seamless user experience.

Portnox Cloud is the industry’s leading cloud-native platform that combines passwordless authentication, zero trust access control, endpoint risk mitigation, and compliance enforcement for networks, applications, and infrastructure. The platform empowers organizations to strengthen their security posture, streamline risk management, and achieve compliance—all without compromising user experience or productivity.

This integration underscores Portnox’s commitment to helping organizations on their Unified Access Control (UAC) journey, offering a holistic, future-proof solution that enhances security while simplifying IT operations.