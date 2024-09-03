Ping Identity Adds Key ICAM Capabilities to FedRAMP High & DoD IL5 Offerings

September 2024 by Marc Jacob

Ping Identity announced the addition of key identity capabilities to its FedRAMP High & DoD IL5 offerings. With Ping Government Identity Cloud, federal agencies and government suppliers now have access to capabilities that enable them to boost compliance, security and experiences through modernizing identity, credential and access management.

Following FedRAMP High certification, DOD Impact Level 5 (IL5) authorization, and joining with ForgeRock, Ping Government Identity Cloud now offers authorized identity capabilities for multi-factor authentication (MFA), identity governance and administration (IGA), lifecycle management (LCM), relationship management, and orchestration. These features enable:

Greater efficiency by leveraging a single identity vendor for end-to-end FedRAMP High and DoD IL5 identity capabilities, which are critical security thresholds for many federal organizations, especially DoD agencies and the Defense Industrial Base (DIB).

Better experiences and agility for government agents and citizens, by orchestrating identity technologies that make it easier to log in and securely access resources.

Better compliance with OMB M-21-31, especially for EL3 requirements, through visibility and logging of IGA and LCM events, enabling government workers to automate access request workflows, recertify that access, ensure toxic combinations of access are blocked, and easily certify compliance with policies.

Delivered as dedicated tenant software-as-a-service (SaaS) instead of multi-tenant like other identity vendors, the solution combines adaptive authentication, dynamic authorization, and orchestration solutions at a higher level of security and compliance than is available through other solutions in the industry. Additionally, Ping is the only identity vendor that can deliver full feature parity of identity capabilities in any deployment model, including SaaS, on-premises, hybrid, DDIL (disrupted, disconnected, intermittent, and low-bandwidth) and air-gapped environments.