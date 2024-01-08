Rechercher
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

Product Reviews

Pindrop launched Audio-Based ANI Validation

January 2024 by Marc Jacob

Enterprise security company Pindrop has been beating its drum on, and proving, the benefits of ANI Validation for a long time. Through key partners like Verizon and the acquisition of device verification pioneer NextCaller, Pindop has heavily invested in this critical component of device validation via in-house development.

Now, in their quest to constantly innovate authentication within its scalable cloud-based solutions, they recently announced a new feature that expands access to this powerful authentication signal by relying on something every call has – audio. With Audio-Based ANI Validation, Pindrop’s customers can:
• Validate caller ANIs and spoofing risk through call audio
• Achieve more advanced security by offering multi-factor ANI Validation when carrier data and call audio are present
• Integrate seamlessly with other authentication feedback to provide one single score and tiered authentication policies housed in one unified platform

With this new feature, up to 84% of calls can be verified using audio alone. Call validation increases to as high as a 92% verification rate when combined with existing ANI Validation methods. Plus, in 2024, Pindrip is on track to expand this to four validation factors targeting a 95%+ verification rate — taking the work off of your call centers and not frustrating your callers throughout the process.


See previous articles

    



Security Vulnerability

All our news in english

Alle unsere News auf deutsch

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs CONTACTS Contact About Mentions légales identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 