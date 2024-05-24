Picus Security Launches Security Validation for Kubernetes

May 2024 by Marc Jacob

Picus Security announced security validation for Kubernetes. This new capability allows Security and DevOps teams to realize the benefits of containers securely by proactively measuring and optimizing the resilience of clusters. It is the latest innovative addition to the Picus Security Validation Platform, which empowers users to consistently validate their security posture and measure risk across on-premises and multi-cloud environments.

For organizations that want an agile way to deploy, run and scale applications, Kubernetes offers considerable benefits. However, security is often the biggest barrier to its adoption. The dynamic and complex nature of Kubernetes means that containers are often misconfigured due to human error. Without a hands-on approach to governance, security gaps can easily emerge over time, increasing the risk of incidents. This situation is exacerbated by the high level of expertise required to secure Kubernetes and the use of default settings which are inherently insecure. According to The State of Kubernetes Report, more than two-thirds of Kubernetes users (67%) have delayed deployments due to security concerns.

The addition of Kubernetes validation extends the Picus platform’s existing validation capabilities, which are powered by attack simulation and GenAI. It enables organizations to proactively identify and mitigate security misconfigurations, such as weak policies and settings that could allow containers to run with insecure privileges and facilitate lateral movement. Now security teams can automatically assess the security of their workloads wherever they are located - on-premises, in containers, and also in cloud platforms including Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, and Microsoft Azure.