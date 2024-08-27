Rechercher
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 
Last events

Open Source Experience 2024 Call for papers now open! until 19 July

    

Subscribe

Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

Business News

Peter Schramm appointed as second Managing Director of VdS Schadenverhütung GmbH

August 2024 by Marc Jacob

Peter Schramm, Master of En-gineering, and Dr Robert Reinermann, Chairman of the Board of Management, will now form the new dual leadership at VdS. Peter Schramm will be responsible for the areas of Natural Hazards, Products and Companies, and Security.

In his previous professional roles, the experienced fire prevention and protection expert worked for several engineering service provid-ers. Most recently, he was a member of the senior management team responsible for Sales, Commercial and Success. He took on his first management position around ten years ago as a team leader on numerous major construction projects. Peter Schramm studied Rescue and Fire Protection Engineering, specialising in ‘Structural Fire Protection and Safety and Security Technology’.


See previous articles

    


Security Vulnerability

All our news in english

Alle unsere News auf deutsch

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs CONTACTS Contact About Mentions légales identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 