Peter Machat, Senior Director EMEA Central, ARMIS: Combining Armis’ Centrix platform with Armis’ channel partners services, is a good way for your Cybersecurity posture.

December 2024 by Valentin Jangwa, Global Security Mag Yelena Jangwa-Nedelec, Global Security Mag

Global Security Mag: Good afternoon, Peter. Global Security Mag is happy to have this opportunity to exchange with you about Armis. Could you please tell us what Armis is presenting at it-sa 2024?

Peter Machat: Thanks for having me. Armis has a booth with its distributor Infinigate to allow our experts to show a demo instance of our cyber exposure management platform based on some standard data from different scenarios like healthcare, or like typical OT Security, just to give an idea about what Company’s IT assets are visible. And for that purpose, they use different sources. They usually use all the integrations the customer offers, meaning systems that the customers already have, such as the CrowdStrike Endpoint Protection Platform and so on. This data is integrated, and a network flow analysis can also be carried out. Network assets can be mapped and catalogued, information from different systems and vulnerabilities can be gathered and shown. That is part one of Armis’ solution and on top of that, we give recommendations, prioritizing what needs to be done. Our solution is directly integrated with tickets management systems such as ServiceNow, so tickets can be created to resolve the cases issued.

The Armis platform provides visibility and remediation capabilities, and we work with partners to showcase those functionalities here at it-sa, via our Distributor Infinigate’s large booth.

Global Security Mag: As you know, one of the current topics is the Network Information Security number two (NIS 2) European directive. How could Armis help customers in terms of being compliant and being more cyber secured?

Peter Machat: First, I would say that we are helping each other, because NIS 2 helps us as a vendor acting for the awareness of the entities concerned by the European directive’s requirements.

We have been receiving many requests as to how we could help regarding NIS 2, and our first answer is that NIS 2 is not a product or a solution, but a framework with guidelines. Armis can help with its Centrix platform solution based on a dashboard allowing customers to do some check marks about the requirements to be followed. But with NIS 2, there is no summary showing how to be compliant, which is the difficulty of all the regulations and one of the explanations about why the different countries are taking different timelines on NIS 2. Armis’ dashboard was created based on feedback from the customers, and we wrote several white papers to help customers understanding better NIS 2 expectations.

Global Security Mag: Could you summarize the key elements that make Armis unique?

Peter Machat: The key point is that Armis is a platform (Armis Centrix) showing you everything, all the assets being in OT (Operational Technology), IT (Information Technology), IoT (Internet of Things), IoMT (Internet of Medical Things), everything which has an IP address, so that you are of aware of everything. Plus, Armis’ Centrix platform helps its customers having visibility on those assets’ vulnerabilities and prioritizing them. Armis also provides an early warning system thanks to the acquisition of CTCI (Cyber Threat Cognitive Intelligence), a company acquired in February 2024, specializes in AI-powered pre-attack threat hunting technology. And this solution uses some bots in dark web to find out what is happening and to show unknown vulnerabilities which are not listed as CVE (Common Vulnerabilities Exposures) yet, helping our customers updating their software. The second main piece in Armis Centrix platform is based on the second acquisition made in April 2024, called Silk Security which is a vulnerability system also based on AI (Artificial Intelligence), helping our customers prioritizing the vulnerabilities on which the remediation should be applied.

Armis’ solution is one single platform, a true best-of-breed solution, and it helps customers saving budget.

Global Security Mag: What are your key messages to our readers? CISOs, CIOs, and Cybersecurity Managers?

Peter Machat: You might have the best IT, OT, IoT, IoMT, people, taking care of your environments and infrastructures, but they are probably 120 % busy and overloaded just to keep the systems running. And, as cyber-attacks or cyber-crimes are always evolving, even potentially from nation-states like Russia, China, or others, organizations and enterprises should involve specialists like consulting companies channel partners specialized in Cybersecurity solutions, to help secure their OT, IT, IoT, IoMT environments and infrastructures. So, combining Armis’ Centrix platform with Armis’ channel partners services, is a good way for your Cybersecurity posture.