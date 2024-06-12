Peter Hase Joins, Gustavo Burnier Becomes Chairman of the Neterra Advisory Board

June 2024 by Patrick LEBRETON

Neterra, a global provider of telecommunication services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Gustavo Burnier as Chairman of the Advisory Board and the addition of Peter Hase as a new board member. These strategic appointments bring a wealth of experience and expertise, further strengthening Neterra’s leadership as the company continues to innovate and expand.

Gustavo Burnier, a seasoned technology entrepreneur and innovation executive, steps into the role of Chairman of the Advisory Board. Burnier has a proven track record in launching new ventures, leading scale-ups, and transforming large enterprises. He expressed his dedication to the role, stating, “I am honoured to take on the role of Chairman of the Advisory Board at Neterra. This is an exciting time for our company as we continue to innovate and drive forward in the technology and telecom sector. I am committed to working closely with our talented team and stakeholders to build on our successes and achieve our ambitious strategic goals. I am confident that we will deliver exceptional value and groundbreaking solutions that will shape our industry.”

Joining the board is Peter Hase, an international business leader with over 35 years of experience in IT&T. Hase currently chairs US based PacketFabric and has played pivotal roles in companies such as Megaport Plc and Telstra. Hase shared his enthusiasm for joining Neterra, saying, "My background and experience are well aligned with the ambitions of Neven and his team, and I am proud to be working with such a professional and proven service provider. This advisory board is an innovative concept and shows that Neterra is again taking steps to offer more value to customers. Having discussed with Neven the vision for the company, especially as we see more global needs for customers, I am well qualified to help with my international background. Neterra is an established leader in Bulgaria with a comprehensive portfolio of high-value managed services, which is primed for more growth and expansion, and I aim to be of help to achieve more value for Neterra customers."

Last week, the board welcomed Simon Vye, a senior partner at Cambridge Management Consulting. Vye has extensive experience in telecommunications, having held key positions such as Head of Wholesale at Expereo and CEO at BSO/IX Reach. Vye is eager about his new role, stating, “I was attracted to joining Neterra Telecommunications advisory board as I’ve been greatly impressed by Neterra’s strategy, ambition, and energy. Not least by its focus on supplying businesses with global connectivity, managed data centre, cloud, and security services all with a low touch, automated approach whilst keeping 80% of customers as promoters. I am delighted to be able to assist Neterra’s highly motivated teams grow revenues, develop business plans, and focus on the WIGS (wildly important goals).”

Neterra’s founder and CEO, Neven Dilkov, Maya Kalcheva, CEO of Neterra.TV and Chief Marketing & PR Officer for Neterra Group Companies, and George Szlosarek, Non-Executive Director of Neterra, remain permanent board members. Dilkov expressed gratitude to the previous board members for their significant contributions in elevating corporate governance and strategic thinking at Neterra to a higher global standard.