Perifery Appoints Titan Data Solutions as Authorized Distributor
February 2024 by Marc Jacob
Perifery™, a division of DataCore, announced the successful onboarding of Titan Data Solutions as a distributor of its nearline archive solutions and workflow applications. As the latest provider in its authorized distribution network, Titan will focus on delivering Perifery’s industry-leading solutions to a wide range of customers and channel partners in the UK and IE markets.
Titan is a specialist distributor offering end-to-end data management solutions and cybersecurity services. Perifery solutions now available from Titan include the company’s media-focused object storage solutions and leading workflow applications, which enable organizations in the media and entertainment sector to manage and utilize their media assets more efficiently.