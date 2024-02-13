Rechercher
Perifery Appoints Titan Data Solutions as Authorized Distributor

February 2024 by Marc Jacob

Perifery™, a division of DataCore, announced the successful onboarding of Titan Data Solutions as a distributor of its nearline archive solutions and workflow applications. As the latest provider in its authorized distribution network, Titan will focus on delivering Perifery’s industry-leading solutions to a wide range of customers and channel partners in the UK and IE markets.

Titan is a specialist distributor offering end-to-end data management solutions and cybersecurity services. Perifery solutions now available from Titan include the company’s media-focused object storage solutions and leading workflow applications, which enable organizations in the media and entertainment sector to manage and utilize their media assets more efficiently.


