Perifery and Amove Partner to Enhance Remote Production Collaboration and Storage Management

March 2024 by Marc Jacob

Perifery™, a division of DataCore, and Amove announced their partnership to simplify video production collaboration and storage management from any location. The integration enables instant access to users’ digital assets stored on Perifery’s Object Matrix via the Amove desktop application.

Perifery’s Object Matrix is a media-focused object storage platform designed to enhance media workflow capabilities with an array of features, including self-serve access to content, robust security measurements, and enhanced metadata and business rules support. Implemented as a stand-alone or as a part of a unified storage platform, Object Matrix delivers financial and operational efficiencies, full digital content governance, and multiple media-based workflows, providing secure access to all archive content from anywhere, at any time.

Amove takes an agnostic approach as a single source for all cloud storage and file management, supporting any size team collaboration. Designed to integrate with any storage endpoint, Amove allows users to instantly access their cloud buckets and large files from any location with no system lock-in, directly from the desktop. Features include remote video production collaboration, instant local access to any cloud storage, unlimited drives and backups, file/bucket deduplication, file sharing, constant syncing across clouds and devices, and robust, high-speed cloud-to-cloud migrations.