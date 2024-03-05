Pathlock Introduces a SAP Cybersecurity Platform Designed to Protect Business Data from Breaches and Exploitation

March 2024 by Marc Jacob

Pathlock announced the launch and general availability of its SAP application and data security product suite, Cybersecurity Application Controls (CAC). The release is part of Pathlock’s vision to help SAP customers establish a Zero-Risk approach to identity and application access by implementing strong controls and monitoring effectiveness across the multiple layers of an SAP system.

Pathlock CAC is designed to give SAP customers granular control and visibility around external and internal security threats, especially those that include data breaches, exfiltration, or general exploitation of sensitive business data. CAC is the SAP market’s only cybersecurity product that delivers both preventative and detective controls, enabling organizations to automate how they detect potential configuration vulnerabilities at the application layer, while also preventing unauthorized access to sensitive data and transactions in real-time.

By combining detective cybersecurity controls like Vulnerability Management, Threat Detection and Response, Code Scanning, and Transport Control with preventative controls like Attribute-Based Access Controls (ABAC), Dynamic Data Masking, and Data Loss Prevention (DLP), SAP customers can ensure access to their systems and data is fully aligned with the strictest data governance and cybersecurity policies. This unique solution goes beyond just hardening SAP systems; it also secures the sensitive data living within these systems, covering a broader range of security needs than any other product on the market.