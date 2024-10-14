Pathlock Announces Strategic Partnership with Gulf IT Network Distribution

October 2024 by Marc Jacob

Pathlock announced a strategic partnership with Gulf IT Network Distribution, a provider of identity provisioning automation software in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, the Middle East, and Africa. This collaboration will provide simplified, streamlined solutions for high-powered identity and application access security to customers of both Pathlock and Gulf IT, and their expert risk advisory partners.

The Pathlock platform seamlessly addresses identity security risk by closing key access risk gaps that other identity provisioning software cannot. This is achieved by automating truly compliant provisioning and continuous access controls monitoring in a highly agile, consumable manner.

Effective access security and controls are critical in securing regulated applications – particularly those functioning across hybrid technology footprints. The Pathlock Cloud platform delivers these controls while seamlessly integrating with existing identity automation tools.

Organizations relying on regulated applications to operate core business functions face increasingly complex security requirements and sophisticated threat risks. Combined, these factors are driving significant increases in the time and resources needed to address these challenges. Until now, this work has been highly manual and often inconsistent across business functions. The Pathlock Cloud platform addresses these pain points directly, leveraging automation to alleviate the burden on security teams.