Pathlock announced the appointment of Haviv Rosh as CTO

November 2024 by Marc Jacob

Pathlock announced the appointment of Haviv Rosh as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Haviv brings a wealth of technical leadership experience and will lead all engineering initiatives for Pathlock’s cloud and on-premises products globally, driving innovation and accelerating the company’s growth.

Haviv Rosh joins Pathlock from ServiceNow, where he served as Global Chief Architect and VP of R&D for IT Operations Management (ITOM). Following ServiceNow’s successful acquisition of Neebula, where he was VP of R&D, Haviv played a pivotal role in defining ServiceNow’s architectural strategy and expanding its engineering teams across multiple global locations.

His extensive expertise in cloud infrastructure, IT operations, and cybersecurity, coupled with a proven track record of driving technological advancements, aligns perfectly with Pathlock’s growth objectives. Most recently, Haviv co-founded a security automation startup, BlinkOps, focused on simplifying complex security processes through AI-driven automation. Additionally, he has held leadership positions at HPE and Dell, further showcasing his ability to lead and innovate within the technology sector.


