Passwords are obsolete - but they’ll stick around for a while longer

August 2024 by Rob Pocock, Technical Director at Red Helix

Passwords were once the stalwart guardians of digital security but are now showing their age in the face of modern cyber threats. Once sufficient for protecting sensitive information, they have become increasingly outdated and vulnerable as the threat landscape evolves.

A global surge in brute force attacks—where hackers use powerful algorithms to crack passwords by systematically guessing combinations—has further exposed the fragility of password-based security.

While their demise was predicted way back in 2004, they continue to persist due to familiarity and entrenched systems. But with more sophisticated attacks on the rise, businesses must ensure that they are as protected as possible and explore alternative authentication methods that will resist these modern threats.