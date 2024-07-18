Panzura Acquires Moonwalk Universal Inc

July 2024

Panzura has announced the acquisition of Moonwalk Universal Inc., a provider of advanced data assessment, mobility, and storage optimization solutions. The strategic move will enhance Panzura’s data management portfolio, providing customers with pervasive visibility over their data with seamless access, security, and scalability across hybrid-cloud environments.

Moonwalk’s innovative technology enables organizations to efficiently manage file and object data across on-premises storage, public clouds, and hybrid infrastructures. By integrating Moonwalk’s capabilities into its existing products and services, and expanding its offerings with novel solutions and options, Panzura aims to empower organizations with visibility into their data no matter where it lives, achieving greater flexibility and cost optimization.

As organizations of all sizes increasingly adopt multi-cloud strategies, Panzura remains committed to delivering unparalleled value to its partners and customers. The acquisition, coupled with Panzura’s recent introduction of even greater cyber-resiliency capabilities, will allow the company to address the complex data management needs of enterprise organizations with scalability, security, and cost efficiency.

It will also enhance Panzura’s role in making data and workloads artificial intelligence (AI) ready, preparing data infrastructure for AI-driven insights and innovation, and helping customers harness the value of AI in their own environments.

Moonwalk’s expertise in intelligent data management solutions aligns perfectly with Panzura’s mission to simplify the IT landscape for customers and help them unlock the true value of their data assets as they become more productive, resilient, and future-ready.

• Complete Visibility and Access: Panzura’s global file system, combined with Moonwalk’s capabilities, will provide a unified view of data across distributed locations and cloud providers.

• Enhanced Data Mobility: Moonwalk’s patented technology allows seamless, non-disruptive movement of data between different storage tiers, optimizing performance and reducing costs.

• Security and Compliance: Panzura’s robust security features, coupled with Moonwalk’s data governance tools, ensure compliance with industry regulations and contractual mandates.

• Scalability and Cost Efficiency: Organizations can now scale their data infrastructure without compromising performance or incurring unnecessary expenses.

Every organization now relies on data to run their business and make decisions up and down the value chain. In many cases, IT leaders and c-suite executives are recognizing that file data is more than a business asset – it is the business itself and every company is a data company. Managing that data is becoming exponentially more complex with the accelerating use of AI, the expanding threat surface, and the adoption of multiple cloud environments.

Panzura’s acquisition of Moonwalk will allow for the further expansion of best-of-breed solutions. These solutions will empower organizations to manage their data in or out of the cloud with ease and simplicity and increase Panzura’s global reach to support the needs of customers of all sizes and industries.