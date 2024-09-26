Oxylabs introduces AI copilot for web data collection

September 2024 by Marc Jacob

Oxylabs announced the launch of a new AI-driven solution, OxyCopilot, that is designed to help its users save time and money spent on complex web data acquisition tasks. The industry’s first artificial intelligence (AI) assistant for scraping is a part of Oxylabs’ Web Scraper API, an all-in-one public web data collection platform.

Built on a combination of AI and proprietary Oxylabs’ technology, OxyCopilot will enable both web scraping professionals and those who have little experience in web data collection to generate instant parsing instructions and requests for the Web Scraper API using nothing more than a URL and natural language prompts.

According to Cerniauskas, the newly-released AI assistant helps to level the playing field. Previously, the barrier to entry for smaller companies was tough because they needed to hire a team of web scraping professionals that are hard to find on the market. By saving development hours spent on repetitive web scraping tasks, businesses can devote more attention to data quality, analysis, and innovation.

Moreover, using Oxylabs’ unified web scraping platform, they don’t need to maintain costly infrastructure, such as servers — a challenge that 61% of professionals identify as the most pressing when collecting data on a large scale.

Oxylabs holds over 100 patents globally, part of them covering technologies that have AI and ML implementations. In 2023, the company obtained ISO/IEC 27001:2017 standard for excellence in information security management.