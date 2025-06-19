Oxford City Council cyber attack

June 2025 by Sylvain Cortes, VP Strategy at Hackuity

Oxford City Council has just released a statement, revealing it was subject to a cyber security incident over the weekend of 7/8 June. Sylvain Cortes, VP Strategy, Hackuity comments:

“Local authorities remain high-value targets for cybercriminals. It’s a sector that’s undergoing rapid digitisation to move services online and faces growing risks from attackers aiming to access sensitive data on citizens and employees.

The digital age creates new points of vulnerability for councils and this incident comes hot on the heels of a spate of retail-sector attacks. It reinforces that organisations across all sectors must have the fundamental building blocks of security in place.

Security teams are dealing with big challenges, so ensuring they’re equipped with all they need, from constant network monitoring to rapid detection, can help to identify and isolate threats before attackers slip through. Prevention, not just response, must be the priority.”

Details here: https://www.oxford.gov.uk/news/article/1704/statement-on-cyber-security-incident