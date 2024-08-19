Own Company to Deliver Continuous Data Protection for Salesforce

August 2024 by Marc Jacob

Own announced the release of Continuous Data Protection for Salesforce customers, further strengthening its product offering to include unprecedented recovery and analysis capabilities. In an industry-first approach, Own Continuous Data Protection provides a turn-key solution that delivers significant value to customers that have mission-critical, frequently changing, or highly valuable data within Salesforce. Own is the only SaaS data protection platform that proactively detects and stores data changes in Salesforce by leveraging platform events to prevent data loss.

Own’s release of Continuous Data Protection (CDP) is a groundbreaking development in data protection and activation. Traditionally, backup and recovery solutions that specialise in protecting SaaS application data leverage a high-frequency model that provides multiple snapshots per week or day. Continuous Data Protection from Own pushes data changes to a backup as they happen, allowing businesses to capture changes in their data in near real-time. In addition to creating a more resilient and scalable approach, the higher-fidelity datasets this offering creates will enable organisations to unlock new ways of leveraging analytics and AI models across their vital information.

Continuous Data Protection is a step forward in the world of SaaS data protection, enabling Own Recover for Salesforce customers to recover rapidly changing, mission-critical data faster, enhancing data resiliency and scalability. Continuous Data Protection provides the ability to:

Leverage Salesforce Change Data Capture events to continuously capture all changes to production data as they happen. This provides a full historical record of how data changes over time.

Create retroactive Point-in-Time snapshots down to the minute that mitigates the data loss that occurs when using traditional interval-based backups and helps achieve an organisation’s Recovery Point Objective (RPO) and Recovery Time Objective (RTO) goals.

Fuel more precise data analysis and AI innovations by leveraging time-phased data sets, such as customer health or sales pipeline trends.

The Continuous Data Protection offering will be generally available on August 19, 2024.