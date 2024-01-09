OW2con: Call for Presentations - Deadline February 25, 2024

January 2024 by Marc Jacob

OW2con is the European open source conference organized by OW2. An international meeting of developers, IT companies, academics and non-profit organizations, OW2con brings together the entire open source community, during two days of presentations ranging from tech topics to business and ethical issues of open source. It also offers a unique opportunity to establish contact with peers through friendly networking sessions. OW2con’24 will take place on June 11-12, 2024 in Paris-Châtillon.

The Call for Presentations is open. This year we are giving the highlight on the theme of open source funding: what are the current solutions for innovators, start-ups, ISVs or associations to finance their development? Private or public financing? Are national and European public policies up to the challenges?

Please submit your proposals, in this theme or any other CFP topic, in English.

Be part of the action! Submit your presentation (Deadline February 25)

Submit Now!

OW2con’24 Main Themes

Check out the list below including classic or new, technical or non technical topics:

• Financing open source and commons

• Technologies: OW2 projects and beyond

• Community & governance

• Open source in education, science & research

• Cloud, Edge, IoT, Cyber security, AI, the latest trendy buzz words!

• Others

Sponsoring Opportunities

Sponsoring opportunities are open to OW2 members and external partners of the open source community. Check out our sponsorship brochure and choose your support package.

About Orange Gardens Innovation Center

Many thanks to Orange for hosting again the conference in Orange’s Paris-Châtillon Innovation center.

Follow and Contact us

Follow OW2con’24 on LinkedIn

Follow us on Mastodon #ow2con

Keynote Speakers

We are thrilled to announce our first two internationally known keynote speakers.

Thierry Carrez, General Manager for the OpenInfra Foundation

Thierry is General Manager at the Open Infra Foundation, a non-profit organization fostering open development of open source infrastructure solutions. Prior to that, he was OIF’s VP of Engineering, in charge of the long-term health of the open source projects and has also been a long time Release Manager for the OpenStack project.

Patrick Masson, Executive Director, Apereo Foundation

Patrick is Apereo Executive Director since 2023. Prior to Apereo, Patrick served as General Manager for the Open Source Initiative after working within higher education IT, including roles as CIO within the State University of New York, and CTO at the University of Massachusetts’ Office of the President.

Find more about OW2con’24 keynoters.

Call for Breakout Sessions

OW2 projects, external organizations or communities are welcome to send proposal for Breakout Sessions (informal 2-hours workshops for small groups). The detailed content is to be defined by the session coordinator. Contact us at event-team@ow2.org.