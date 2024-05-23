OutSystems Appoints Luis Blando as Chief Product and Technology Officer US-based CPTO to accelerate platform innovation

May 2024 by Marc Jacob

OutSystems announced Luis Blando as its Chief Product and Technology Officer (CPTO). Blando will spearhead OutSystems product development and technology strategies, further strengthening the company’s position as a pioneer in the convergence of low-code application development and generative AI capabilities.

With over 20 years of experience in developing cutting-edge technology strategies, Blando brings a proven track record of product innovation and transformative leadership. In his new role, Blando will report to OutSystems CEO, Paulo Rosado, and lead the strategy to support more customers in harnessing the power of generative AI through low-code.

Prior to joining OutSystems, Blando held leadership positions at Proofpoint, Intel and Verizon, where he scaled large teams efficiently, drove product growth, and led technical transformations. Blando’s expertise received industry recognition, and his work on the Argentina Software Development Center by Intel is the five-time recipient of Argentina’s most prestigious high-tech award, Sadosky Award.