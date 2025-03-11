Oracle Partners with ‘Open Innovation AI’

Oracle partner and UAE-based technology company, Open Innovation AI, announced a collaboration with Oracle to help public and private sector organizations across the EMEA accelerate the adoption and deployment of sovereign AI solutions. Through its collaboration with Oracle, Open Innovation AI aims to enable organizations across the EMEA to harness the power of sovereign AI and maximize their ROI while complying with local regulations and data security requirements.