Oracle Partners with ‘Open Innovation AI’
March 2025
Oracle partner and UAE-based technology company, Open Innovation AI, announced a collaboration with Oracle to help public and private sector organizations across the EMEA accelerate the adoption and deployment of sovereign AI solutions. Through its collaboration with Oracle, Open Innovation AI aims to enable organizations across the EMEA to harness the power of sovereign AI and maximize their ROI while complying with local regulations and data security requirements.
Oracle Cloud Infrastructure’s (OCI) AI infrastructure, which includes unique bare metal GPU instances, is powering Open Innovation AI’s end-to-end sovereign AI platform. This enables Open Innovation AI to efficiently, effectively, and intuitively manage GPUs at scale. As part of the collaboration, Oracle is offering Open Innovation AI’s sovereign platform to its own customer base.