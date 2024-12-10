Operation Digital Eye - Chinese APT compromises critical digital infrastructure via Visual Studio Code tunnels

December 2024 by Tinexta Cyber and SentinelLabs

Tinexta Cyber and SentinelLabs have been tracking threat activities targeting business-to-business IT service providers in Southern Europe. Based on the malware, infrastructure, techniques used, victimology, and the timing of the activities, researchers assess that it is highly likely these attacks were conducted by a China-nexus threat actor with cyberespionage motivations.

The relationships between European countries and China are complex, characterised by cooperation, competition, and underlying tensions in areas such as trade, investment, and technology. Suspected China-linked cyber espionage groups frequently target public and private organisations across Europe to gather strategic intelligence, gain competitive advantages, and advance geopolitical, economic, and technological interests.

The attack campaign, dubbed Operation Digital Eye, took place from late June to mid-July 2024, lasting approximately three weeks. The targeted organisations provide solutions for managing data, infrastructure, and cybersecurity for clients across various industries, making them prime targets for cyber espionage actors.

A sustained presence within these organisations would provide the Operation Digital Eye actors with a strategic foothold, creating opportunities for intrusions across the digital supply chain and enabling them to exert control over critical IT processes within the downstream compromised entities. The attacks were detected and disrupted during their initial phases.

The exact group behind Operation Digital Eye remains unclear due to the extensive sharing of malware, operational playbooks, and infrastructure management processes within the Chinese threat landscape. The threat actors used a pass-the-hash capability, likely originating from the same source as closed-source custom Mimikatz modifications observed exclusively in suspected Chinese cyberespionage activities, such as Operation Soft Cell and Operation Tainted Love. The malware and tooling used in these campaigns have been linked to several distinct Chinese APT groups. These custom Mimikatz modifications are collectively referred to as mimCN.

The long-term evolution and versioning of mimCN samples, along with notable features such as instructions left for a separate team of operators, suggest the involvement of a shared vendor or digital quartermaster responsible for the active maintenance and provisioning of tooling. This function within the Chinese APT ecosystem, corroborated by the I-Soon leak, likely plays a key role in facilitating China-nexus cyberespionage operations.

The abuse of Visual Studio Code Remote Tunnels for C2 purposes is central to this campaign. Originally designed to enable remote development, this technology provides full endpoint access, including command execution and filesystem manipulation. Additionally, Visual Studio Code tunnelling involves executables signed by Microsoft and Microsoft Azure network infrastructure, both of which are often not closely monitored and are typically allowed by application controls and firewall rules. As a result, this technique may be challenging to detect and could evade security defences. Combined with the full endpoint access it provides, this makes Visual Studio Code tunnelling an attractive and powerful capability for threat actors to exploit.

Tinexta Cyber and SentinelLabs have notified Microsoft about the abuse of Visual Studio Code and Azure infrastructure in connection with Operation Digital Eye.

Key findings

From late June to mid-July 2024, a suspected China-nexus threat actor targeted large business-to-business IT service providers in Southern Europe, an activity cluster that SentinelLabs dubbed ‘Operation Digital Eye’.

The intrusions could have enabled the adversaries to establish strategic footholds and compromise downstream entities. SentinelLabs and Tinexta Cyber detected and interrupted the activities in their initial phases.

The threat actors used a lateral movement capability indicative of the presence of a shared vendor or digital quartermaster maintaining and provisioning tooling within the Chinese APT ecosystem.

The threat actors abused Visual Studio Code and Microsoft Azure infrastructure for C2 purposes, attempting to evade detection by making malicious activities appear legitimate.

SentinelLabs’ visibility suggests that the abuse of Visual Studio Code for C2 purposes had been relatively rare in the wild prior to this campaign. Operation Digital Eye marks the first instance of a suspected Chinese APT group using this technique that they have directly observed.

Conclusion

Operation Digital Eye highlights the persistent threat posed by Chinese cyberespionage groups to European entities, with these threat actors continuing to focus on high-value targets. The campaign underscores the strategic nature of this threat, as breaching organisations that provide data, infrastructure, and cybersecurity solutions to other industries gives the attackers a foothold in the digital supply chain, enabling them to extend their reach to downstream entities.

The abuse of Visual Studio Code Remote Tunnels in this campaign illustrates how Chinese APT groups often rely on practical, solution-oriented approaches to evade detection. By leveraging a trusted development tool and infrastructure, the threat actors aimed to disguise their malicious activities as legitimate. The exploitation of widely used technologies, which security teams may not scrutinise closely, presents a growing challenge for organisations. For defenders, this calls for a reevaluation of traditional security approaches and the implementation of robust detection mechanisms to identify such evasive techniques in real time.

Lateral movement capabilities observed in Operation Digital Eye, linked to custom Mimikatz modifications used in previous campaigns, indicate the potential involvement of shared vendors or digital quartermasters and the important function they serve in the Chinese APT ecosystem. These centralised entities provide continuity and adaptability to cyberespionage operations, equipping threat actors with consistently updated tools and evolving tactics as they target new victims.