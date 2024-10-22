OpenText™ announced a major evolution of its Secure Cloud platform

October 2024 by Marc Jacob

OpenText™ announced a major evolution of its Secure Cloud platform, designed to drive growth for managed security providers (MSPs). With fresh features like automated provisioning, enriched product bundling, integrated task management and improved reporting and analytics, the platform streamlines MSP operations helping them focus on customer growth and retention.

Recently, the OpenText Cybersecurity’s 2024 Global Managed Security Survey revealed that 56% of MSPs and MSSPs are chosen by clients for their ability to deliver robust security services. In response, OpenText Cybersecurity is simplifying the path for MSPs to deliver end-to-end security solutions through a single, unified platform.

The expansion features:

• Platform enhancements: A modern interface with new MSP workflows, integrated task management and a streamlined billing, payments and invoicing experience. This unified platform allows MSPs to manage, administer, and bill clients more efficiently, saving time and improved delivery.

• New bundles: MSPs can now offer tailored, cross-functional security solutions with ease, thanks to new product bundles that include email risk management, compliance, data risk management and security.

• All-in-One Platform: Secure Cloud now integrates seamlessly with leading platforms like ConnectWise, Kaseya, and Autotask. New offerings include OpenText MDR, Cork Cyber warranty, Pen testing and Azure Virtual Desktop, further expanding the platform’s capabilities.

With 100,000 small-to-medium businesses already relying on Secure Cloud, these enhancements will enable MSPs to deliver even more comprehensive security services to a growing customer base.