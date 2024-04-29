OpenText Secures Open Source Supply Chain with Latest Innovation

April 2024 by Patrick LEBRETON

OpenText™ announce an innovative solution to long-standing open source intake challenges. Developers spend a significant amount of time searching for open source libraries that comply with their company intake policies. OpenText Debricked Open Source Select is a unique start left solution to this age-old problem. It guides developers in selecting the right open source components—those that meet an organisation’s specific security, compliance and community health intake requirements—before a single line of code is written.

According to a 2024 Forrester Consulting study commissioned by OpenText, 66 percent of organisations struggle to find open source code that meets their organization’s security policies. Open Source Select is unique in that it removes the guesswork by automating the management of open source discovery and intake based on a company’s specific policies.

Software composition analysis tools examine open source already in use for risks and vulnerabilities. With its new automated intake policy system, Open Source Select starts at the true beginning—before open source libraries are selected and integrated into development code branches—pre-empting potential issues. Open Source Select’s innovative policy overlay provides developers with visibility into what they can use, saving developers valuable time—sometimes weeks—by circumventing back-and-forth internal approval processes.