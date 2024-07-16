OpenText launched OpenText Fortify Aviator

July 2024 by Marc Jacob

OpenText™ announced its solution to speed the triage and remediation of vulnerabilities throughout the stages of code development. OpenText Fortify Aviator, an AI-powered code security solution, saves developers significant time by enabling faster and easier auditing and remediation of static application security testing (SAST) vulnerabilities—all within a single solution. Fortify Aviator empowers teams to release secure software faster and with greater confidence.

Triaging and validating raw static analysis results is one of the most time-intensive, manual processes within application security testing. Fortify Aviator takes auditing and remediation to the next level by more accurately identifying true vulnerabilities, explaining why an issue is a true vulnerability or a false positive, and providing fully contextualized remediations (i.e. blocks of code) that enable developers to quickly fix code issues. Developers remain fully engaged with control over their code while reducing risk at a pace not previously attainable.

For developers to have less noise (e.g., false positives, non-critical issues, etc.) they must do lighter scans. Yet lighter scans increase the potential for vulnerabilities (aka true positives) to be missed. Fortify Aviator combines the latest generation large language models (LLM) with twenty years of SAST market leadership to deliver a unique combination that provides the best of both worlds, enabling deep, accurate scans and remediation significantly faster.

Fortify Aviator is available to Fortify on Demand public cloud users, in some regions AWS availability limitations may apply.