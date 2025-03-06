OpenText has appointed Michael DePalma as its new vice president of SMB Business Development.

March 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

With over a decade of experience collaborating with MSPs as SVP of MSP Enablement at Kaseya and VP of Business Development at Datto, DePalma is recognized for his expertise in fostering high-value partnerships and leading strategic business development initiatives.

In his new role, he will focus on advancing OpenText Cybersecurity’s channel strategy, expanding market share within the MSP ecosystem, and deepening collaboration with key partners. A crucial aspect of this strategy is leveraging OpenText’s longstanding partnership with Microsoft as a leading Indirect Provider for Microsoft Cloud Solutions.

For context, OpenText Cybersecurity provides comprehensive security solutions for companies and partners of all sizes. From prevention, detection and response to recovery, investigation and compliance, our unified/end-to-end platform helps customers build cyber resilience via a holistic security portfolio. Powered by actionable insights from our real-time and contextual threat intelligence, OpenText Cybersecurity customers benefit from high-efficacy products, a compliant experience and simplified security to help manage business risk.