Opengear unveiled key enhancements for its Network Resilience Platform

October 2024 by Marc Jacob

Opengear, a Digi International company, has introduced two new advanced offerings. These innovative solutions will simplify initial setup with zero-touch provisioning and ensure access to IT infrastructure. Opengear continues to be an IT industry specialsit by providing a highly secure and easy-to-use management solution that reinforces its commitment to supporting IT professionals around the globe.

Opengear unveiled key enhancements for its Network Resilience Platform. These advanced solutions — Connected Resource Gateway (CRG) and Lighthouse Service Portal (LSP) — dramatically reduce complexity and provide efficiency to IT organisations that are under vast pressure due to increasing demands to deliver results with fewer resources. CRG and LSP simplify the deployment process while providing ease of access, improved security, and simplified management when monitoring and managing IT infrastructure.

Opengear’s hybrid cloud model for Lighthouse enables organisations to choose where to use critical applications and services, ensuring they meet regulatory and compliance requirements. As IT complexity increases with growing security, compliance, and AI demands, this hybrid approach mitigates risks while ensuring resilience across IT operations.

Connected Resource Gateway (CRG): Simplifying access while strengthening security, CRG streamlines operations for IT teams managing complex infrastructure. It seamlessly integrates with Opengear’s Smart Management Fabric (SMF), ensuring a dependable link between network management tools, users, and managed endpoints.

Available via our Lighthouse software solution, CRG now enables IT professionals and networking tools to securely access connected IT resources through a web interface offering serial or IP-based connectivity options. Access is managed through roles, permissions, and attributes, providing flexible and secure connections. It simplifies network management by eliminating the need for complicated client software installations or configurations.

Lighthouse Service Portal (LSP): Designed to simplify the deployment of data centre and edge site network infrastructure, LSP streamlines the provisioning of Opengear devices into the Lighthouse software. This cloud-based service easily automates the onboarding of new Opengear appliances. Customers can then leverage configuration management tools and API integrations to push configurations through the Lighthouse Smart Management Fabric and Connected Resource Gateway, completing the provisioning of Opengear appliances and connected network resources.

Available through the Opengear customer portal and in conjunction with Lighthouse, LSP simplifies and secures the enrollment process, providing a smoother, more efficient starting point for IT management.