Open Infrastructure Foundation Board Announces Intent to Join the Linux Foundation to Amplify the Global Impact of Open Source

March 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, announced that the Open Infrastructure Foundation (OpenInfra) has signaled its intent to join as a member foundation, following unanimous approval from both the OpenInfra and Linux Foundation boards. Together, the Linux Foundation and the OpenInfra Foundation will unite their growing, vibrant, global ecosystems to empower users and developers with trusted open source solutions.

Both foundations already work closely together through the Open Infrastructure Blueprint, an integration for the most active and impactful open source projects in the world: Linux, OpenStack, and Kubernetes. Through the blueprint, critical workloads for hundreds of organizations worldwide are supported, creating unprecedented opportunities to ensure these technologies - and the ecosystems behind them - grow together to outpace proprietary tooling in the face of evolving infrastructure requirements. OpenInfra’s home at the Linux Foundation will also accelerate data center modernization through collaboration with other critical open source projects like Linux, Kubernetes, and PyTorch.

Artificial intelligence (AI) and data center evolution, combined with geopolitical factors, have created a surge in demand for open source projects. Open source software continues to accelerate innovation of which value moves up the stack, flowing to providers that deliver the best in developer and consumer experiences. Open source has unleashed almost 9 trillion dollars in economic value creation, according to Harvard researchers.

Pending completion of the process, the OpenInfra Foundation will operate within the Linux Foundation. As it supports its open source infrastructure projects, the OpenInfra Foundation will continue to function as it currently does regarding board positions, project governance, budget, memberships and its community-centric approach guided by the principles of The Four Opens.