Oneflow achieves ISO Certifications

August 2024 by Marc Jacob

Oneflow announced that it has achieved ISO certifications in three critical areas: Information Security (ISO 27001), Quality (ISO 9001), and Environment (ISO 14001).

Oneflow builds an AI-driven contract automation SaaS platform designed to help businesses modernize their legacy contract management processes. Oneflow has been listed on Stockholm’s Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market since April 2022.

The ISO certifications highlight Oneflow’s commitment to security, excellence, and sustainability, further strengthening its position as a trusted partner for organizations across various sectors according to globally recognized standards in information security, quality, and environmental management.

ISO 27001: Achieving this information security management system certification signifies Oneflow’s commitment to protecting sensitive data. The standard helps manage and safeguard information assets through rigorous risk management processes and security controls, ensuring confidentiality, integrity, and availability.

ISO 9001: This certification for quality management systems ensures that Oneflow consistently delivers products and services that meet customer and regulatory requirements, enhancing customer satisfaction through a process-oriented approach and continuous improvement.

ISO 14001: The environmental management system certification demonstrates Oneflow’s dedication to reducing its environmental impact. By implementing structured frameworks, Oneflow aims to improve its environmental performance, comply with legal requirements, and promote sustainability.

Attaining these ISO certifications opens new opportunities for Oneflow, particularly in industries where these standards are highly valued and even sometimes a requirement. It also strengthens relationships with existing customers and partners by providing an additional layer of assurance regarding Oneflow’s commitment to security and excellence.