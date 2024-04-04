Onapsis Appoints Tim McKnight to Board of Directors

April 2024 by Marc Jacob

Onapsis announced the appointment of Tim McKnight as an independent board director. The addition to the Onapsis board further accelerates the company’s leadership in the SAP cybersecurity market, and follows a string of achievements and advancements including groundbreaking product innovations, strategic partnerships and accelerated profitable growth.

Tim McKnight currently serves as an Operating Partner at SYN Ventures, leading the dedicated cyber seed fund focused on transformational and disruptive solutions. Prior to this role, Tim served as EVP & Chief Security Officer of SAP and was responsible for SAP’s overall security strategy, ensuring that SAP customers have a consistent and convenient security experience, establishing SAP as a recognized and trusted leader in the industry. In his role, Tim developed, implemented, and managed SAP’s global security policies, standards and guidelines in accordance with ongoing security initiatives and worldwide IT, physical and personnel security, cybersecurity activities, data protection and privacy laws.

Before his impactful work at SAP, McKnight held several key positions including the Chief Information Security Officer at Thomson Reuters, Chief Information & Product Security Officer at General Electric, and Executive Vice President of Information Security and Technology Risk at Fidelity Investments. He began his career at the Federal Bureau of Investigation and has also held IT and Security leadership roles at Northrop Grumman, BAE Systems, and Cisco Systems. McKnight is also a member of the Board of Security Advisors for Google Cloud and Amazon Web Services.

McKnight joins the Onapsis Board of Directors, a team distinguished by its members who are among the most seasoned executives in the cybersecurity industry, including Dave DeWalt, former CEO at FireEye, McAfee and currently CEO at NightDragon, Gerhard Eschelbeck, former CISO at Google, CTO at Qualys and currently CISO at Kodiak Robotics, Sebastien Lehnherr, CIO at Schlumberger, and JR Smith, former CEO at AVG Technologies.