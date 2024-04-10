Omnitron Launches New Managed Multi-Gigabit

April 2024 by Marc Jacob

Designed for applications that require high bandwidth and high power such as the latest Wi-Fi 6/6E Access Points, Small Cells, and IP surveillance cameras, the switches provide up to 10G high-speed fiber distance extension and up to 100W PoE per port.

The OmniConverter® and RuggedNet® Managed 10G Multi-Gigabit / Multi-rate Switches feature one Small Form Pluggable (SFP) or RJ-45 multi-gig/multi-rate uplink ports, and four user/access downlink RJ-45 copper ports (two 100/1G/2.5G/5G/10G ports, and two 10/100/1000 RJ-45 ports). The SFP transceiver receptacle supports 100/1000/2.5G/5G and 10G standard copper SFPs and 1G/10G multimode, single-mode, CWDM, and DWDM SFPs. They are also available with RJ-45 uplink ports that support 100/1G/2,5G/5G/10G speeds.

The products are available as non-PoE, PoE+ and PoE++ power source (PSE) models. The PoE+ models supports IEEE 802.3at (15 and 30W) and the HPoE (PoE++) models support IEEE 802.3bt (60 or 100W) per down-link copper port. The PoE copper ports automatically negotiate and deliver the power level required by a Powered Device (PD) partner up to 100 watts of power per PoE port.

The mode of operation can be configured using easily accessible DIP-switches or using Web, Telnet, SSH, SNMPv1/v2c/v3 or Serial Console management interfaces. IPv4 and IPv6 are supported on the switches. These management interfaces provide access to filtering and security options, such as, broadcast storm prevention, IGMP, IEEE 802.1x, RADIUS, TACACS+ and Access Control Lists. Email notification and alarm reporting is provided, as well as PoE scheduling for increased security and energy conservation.

The switches feature a Remote PoE Power Reset function that enables the user to remotely power-cycle and reset each PD. They also feature a configurable Heartbeat Reset function that automatically pings the attached PDs and automatically power cycles and resets the PDs when detecting a heartbeat loss. The Remote Power Reset and the Heartbeat Reset functions save time and expense by eliminating the need to dispatch manpower to remote network sites.

All models support Directed Switch mode, which directs multicast traffic (such as video) only to the appropriate uplink port, preventing multicast traffic from flooding other network ports.

The new RuggedNet® 10G Multi-Gigabit / Multi-rate Ethernet and PoE switches can be powered directly from a DC power source, or OmniConverters® can also be powered with 100-240VAC power using an external AC/DC power adapter.

They can be shelf, wall, and DIN rail mounted. OmniConverter switches are available in Commercial (0° to 50°C), Wide (-40° to 60°C) and Extended (-40° to 75°C) operating temperature range models. The RuggedNet switches all operate in the Extended (-40° to 75°C) temperature range and have an IP40 rated metal housing and DIN-Rail brackets included.

All OmniConverter® and RuggedNet® Managed 10G Multi-Gigabit / Multi-rate Ethernet and PoE Switches are designed and manufactured in the USA. They are TAA, BAA, and NDAA compliant and come with free 24/7 US-based technical support.