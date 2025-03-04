Oleria announced Oleria Copilot

March 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

With Oleria Copilot, security teams can quickly answer complex identity questions—such as "Give me a list of machine accounts with last password change greater than 90 days”, “Show all admins that have been dormant for 30 or more days”, or “Give me a list of resources shared externally with freemail accounts that are dormant for more than 90 days”—using conversational intelligence that simplifies identity investigations. By integrating AI-powered insights directly into Oleria’s Trustfusion platform, Oleria Copilot enhances the platform’s ability to unify identity governance, posture management, and threat detection and response—ensuring organizations have the visibility and control they need.

A Smarter Approach to Identity Security

With 80% of breaches involving compromised credentials and identity-targeted attacks surging 71% year-over-year, organizations are under increasing pressure to modernize access management. Yet many still struggle with fragmented identity data, limited visibility, and inefficient operations—leaving security teams without the control needed to manage risks effectively. Traditional identity security tools rely on manual processes, making it difficult to detect threats, manage entitlements, and enforce policies at scale.

Oleria’s Trustfusion platform—now with Oleria Copilot—helps bridge this gap by allowing security professionals to interact naturally with their identity security data, reducing manual overhead and improving decision-making speed. Unlike conventional access management solutions that bury critical insights under layers of menus and reports, Oleria Copilot provides immediate, actionable responses based on a deep understanding of an organization’s security posture.

How Oleria Copilot Works

Oleria Copilot is built on deep identity and access data spanning cloud, SaaS, and on-prem environments, enabling security teams to:

● Ask natural-language questions and instantly receive context-aware insights tailored to their security posture, spanning human, non-human, and AI identities.

● Uncover hidden identity risks, such as dormant admin accounts, excessive permissions, or misconfigurations, and take action before they become security incidents.

● Take action faster by streamlining workflows, integrating directly with identity governance policies, and automating security tasks to enforce least privilege access across all identities.

● Gain real-time visibility into access risks across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem environments, reducing manual workloads while strengthening identity security posture.

● Eliminate complexity in security operations with natural-language responses, removing the need for static dashboards and improving decision-making.

Availability

Oleria Copilot is now available for existing customers. New customers can request a demo to see how AI-powered identity security can simplify access management, enhance visibility, and strengthen overall security posture.