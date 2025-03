OCTO has been selected by ABAX Group as its New Risk Scoring Partner for UBI Insurance

March 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

Following an extensive six-month RFP process, ABAX Group AS announced today that its insurance division, "Fair" has selected OCTO Telematics, a leading global provider of AI and risk scoring solutions, to support its rapidly growing portfolio of Usage-Based Insurance (UBI) customers.

This strategic partnership enhances its insurance product with improved AI-powered analytics, enabling more precise risk assessments, optimized pricing, and an improved customer experience.

With this shift ABAX and Fair continues to lead the way in bringing new technology to the telematics and insurance industries, empowering insurers with smarter data and providing customers with personalised, fair, and adaptive insurance solutions.