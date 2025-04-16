Oasis Security Launches Channel Program

April 2025

Oasis Security launches the Oasis Security Channel Program, building on momentum from the company’s first year of channel activities and solidifying the channel as a key source of opportunity and growth.

The Oasis Security Channel Program offers multiple paths for partners and accommodates multiple partner roles, including resellers, managed service providers, and more. By understanding market needs, delivering value-driven solutions, and enabling partners to drive revenue while maintaining a customer-first mindset, Oasis Security has built strong channel partnerships in North America.

Oasis Security’s current channel partners include Optiv and Stratascale, and today, Oasis Security announces a new reseller partnership with GuidePoint Security. Oasis Security’s partnership offers GuidePoint Security customers access to its industry-leading NHIM solution. Through this collaboration, GuidePoint’s customers have the opportunity to further strengthen their customers’ ability to manage and secure their NHIs.

Oasis Security’s deep commitment to channel partnerships and channel growth is bolstered by strong buy-in from leadership across the organization, from executives to sales leaders. Through a series of targeted enablement sessions, Oasis Security has successfully built a robust pipeline, generating millions of dollars and securing dozens of deal registrations in less than one year. The Oasis Security Channel Program has rapidly evolved into a revenue force multiplier, with its Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) experiencing triple-digit growth highlighting the rapid and scalable growth.