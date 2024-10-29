NTT DATA Partners with Palo Alto Networks

October 2024 by Marc Jacob

NTT DATA announced an expanded partnership with Palo Alto Networks to help global enterprises safeguard their digital infrastructures from emerging cybersecurity threats, spanning from the cloud to the farthest edge of enterprise environments.

The collaboration introduces NTT DATA’s Managed Extended Detection Response Service (MXDR), offering continuous threat monitoring, detection and rapid response capabilities. Leveraging AI and machine learning, the service provides visibility across networks, edge and cloud environments, enabling organizations to stay ahead of evolving cyberthreats.

The service is powered by Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSIAM, the industry’s leading security operations center (SOC) platform. Cortex XSIAM is an AI-driven platform that transforms the SOC, by harnessing the power of AI and automation to simplify operations, stop threats at scale and accelerate incident remediation.

These combined capabilities are designed to help enterprises strengthen their cyber resilience by integrating innovative technologies and threat intelligence with global security expertise, significantly reducing the time needed to detect and respond to sophisticated cyber threats. Clients benefit from a unified view of data and security operations on a single platform to streamline operations and prevent threats.

According to Gartner®, “worldwide end-user spending on information security is projected to total US$212 billion in 2025, an increase of 15.1% from 2024.”* NTT DATA’s new MXDR service is designed to help clients enhance protection across their digital landscape while reducing complexity and costs of fragmented security systems.

NTT DATA’s new MXDR service offers 24x7 incident detection and response, supported by a global operations team, AI-driven threat intelligence orchestration and automation. This highly modernized service leverages machine learning for advanced threat detection backed by a team of skilled information security managers, threat hunters, digital forensic experts and certified security professionals.

By integrating real-time threat intelligence into the heart of its operations, NTT DATA proactively protects clients from emerging risks in an ever-changing cybersecurity landscape. This allows customers to reduce operational complexity, improve resource management and lower the total cost of ownership (TCO).

Empowering industries to modernize with confidence

The NTT DATA and Palo Alto Networks partnership targets industries that rely on secure, connected environments, including manufacturing, chemical and pharmaceutical sectors. Key benefits include:

• Comprehensive Edge-to-Cloud Security: Full visibility into devices and networks, ensuring robust protection.

• AI-Powered Threat Detection: AI-driven detection and response identifies and mitigates threats at machine speed.

• Reduced Complexity and TCO: Truly a single platform, with one UI and one agent, that unifies multiple security services, simplifying the management of and drastically shortening response times.

• Resilience Against Downtime: Integrated and automated services ensure business continuity, global reach and innovation.

Today’s announcement represents another step forward in the strategic alliance between NTT DATA and Palo Alto Networks, positioning both companies as leaders in delivering secure, connected environments for global enterprises. With operations in 50 countries, NTT DATA offers local expertise alongside global cybersecurity solutions, supported by over 7,500 cybersecurity professionals with more than 260 technical certifications. With over 15,000 security engagements, NTT DATA mitigates 2 billion security threats each year.

* Gartner Press Release, Gartner Forecasts Global Information Security Spending to Grow 15% in 2025, 28 August 2024, Gartner, Inc. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.