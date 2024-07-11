NTT DATA Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Cloud Professional Services

July 2024 by Marc Jacob

The report evaluated 24 cloud professional services providers on key measures of success across two primary categories: capabilities and strategies. IDC recognized NTT DATA for the evolution of its cloud professional services over the last two years, citing its integrated capabilities to create a broader portfolio of IT and connectivity services, wider industry-focused consulting, and more global scale.

IDC recognized NTT DATA for its broad range of digital offerings includes business consulting, data & intelligence, customer experience & design, network and application services, cybersecurity, and cloud and IT infrastructure. The report noted the evolution of NTT DATA’s cloud professional services as a particular strength, as it expanded not only the breadth of its offering, but also its tooling and methods. The company’s other strengths include sales and distribution, as well as its customer retention strategies.

"A strength of NTT DATA is the evolution of its cloud professional services over the past two years, expanding not only its offering breadth but also its tooling and methods," said Gard Little, Research Vice President, IDC, "Clients noted NTT DATA’s high level of technical capabilities for cloud modernization and migration, as well as for agile development. Likewise, clients have appreciated the results NTT DATA can deliver related to the automation of operational areas such as application releases."

The IDC MarketScape cited cloud clients should consider choosing NTT DATA when seeking “a service provider whose focus is on trust and long-term client relationships.” The report notes that while NTT DATA employs a strategy to deliver greater value based on regional needs, its hybrid culture, and differentiation, is based on its Japanese roots. It also highlighted that NTT DATA’s focus on sustainability and social responsibility is deeply embedded in its corporate DNA, going back to its founding in 1988.

