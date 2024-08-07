NTT DATA named a Leader by Everest Group in Sustainability Enablement Technology Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024

August 2024 by Marc Jacob

NTT DATA announced it has been named a Leader and a Star Performer by industry analyst firm Everest Group in its Sustainability Enablement Technology Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024 report. Strengths highlighted in the report included NTT DATA’s comprehensive sustainability services, including ESG data management, net zero consulting, sustainable IT and supply chain sustainability.

Known for its commitment to operational excellence and exceptional customer support, the report noted clients’ appreciation of NTT DATA’s technical expertise and overall project management capabilities, highlighting the team’s proactiveness and productivity during engagements. The report also cited NTT DATA’s ability to leverage its own sustainability initiatives and Japanese heritage as a strength.

Further strengths included NTT DATA’s efficiency in leveraging cutting-edge technologies to support its clients, integrating emerging technologies such as Generative AI, IoT and blockchain to build unique IPs for “momenttum.ai” and “IoTrace” as it continues to invest heavily in industry and geography specific R&D.

The report also chronicles several customer success stories including one project in which NTT DATA supported an automotive customer as it decarbonized its supply chain. By deploying a custom analytics solution for identifying the company’s Scope 3 emissions for outbound transport, NTT DATA was able to help the customer understand its overall CO2 footprint and more effectively address inefficiencies to reduce emissions.

Everest Group chose Leaders based on the overall vision, capabilities, and market impact of 24 sustainability enablement technology service providers and the report identified several of NTT DATA’s distinguishing features. Notably, the organization has exhibited increased sustainability-first engagements with mature end-to-end solutioning needs and has established a dedicated Green Innovation Office as it significantly increases its market presence and drives globally integrated decarbonization efforts, both internally and for its clients.

“Sustainability enablement technology services are crucial for enterprises aiming to reduce their environmental impact. By partnering with experts, enterprises can achieve strategic sustainability goals, driving innovation and maintaining a competitive advantage,” says Rita N. Soni, Principal Analyst, Everest Group. “NTT DATA has emerged as a frontrunner in the sustainability enablement technology services landscape, with a comprehensive suite of solutions including net zero consulting and sustainable IT. By integrating advanced technologies like IoT and blockchain and leveraging its Japanese heritage, NTT DATA offers enterprises robust capabilities that drive efficiency and innovation. It enhanced strategic branding efforts to further solidify its position in the market. As a result, it has been featured as a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group’s Sustainability Enablement Technology Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024.”