NTT DATA and Reiz Tech Announce the Launch of LITIT: Renowned IT Expertise Unites for Joint Venture in Lithuania

March 2024 by Marc Jacob

NTT DATA, the Germany-based part of the NNT Group, and Reiz Tech, a Lithuanian end-to-end IT consultancy, are launching a new company called LITIT, which will provide strategic IT services for the DACH region. This joint venture builds on a successful three-year collaboration between the two companies.

With an official launch date of April 1, 2024, LITIT aims to provide IT consultancy, custom software development, and strategic support in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, with a focus on the automotive, financial services, and logistics industries.

A fusion of cultural understanding and tech expertise

The launch of LITIT is motivated by a commitment to understanding and integrating the cultural nuances and business requirements unique to the DACH market.

A commitment to talent development and growth

LITIT plans to significantly expand its workforce in the coming years, aiming to hire up to 100 specialists in its first year alone. Going forward, the initiative plans for further growth, continuing to scale its team up by several hundred employees by 2027. Embracing its parent companies’ focus, LITIT looks to prioritize diversity and provide a wealth of dynamic growth opportunities for its talent.

A core component of LITIT’s mission will be to foster talent and innovation within the IT community. The company is committed to collaborating with local educational institutions to nurture the next generation of IT professionals. This initiative is expected to contribute significantly to the already notable IT talent pool in Lithuania, ensuring a steady influx of skilled individuals prepared to excel and grow with the company.