NTT DATA and Gaia-X Expand Global Reach with Deployment of Gaia-X Digital Clearing House in Japan

October 2024 by Marc Jacob

NTT DATA is announced the successful deployment of a testbed for a Gaia-X Digital Clearing House in Japan. This milestone marks the first implementation of a Digital Clearing House outside of Europe, highlighting the association’s commitment to its globalization strategy and fostering international collaborations.

NTT DATA and Gaia-X recently convened in Brussels to work on a Digital Clearing House. The deployment in Japan is part of a data space test bed project led by the University of Tokyo, with active participation from industry giants including Toshiba, SoftBank Corp., NTT DATA, and NTT Communications. The purpose of this deployment is to create a development and testing environment that will facilitate the operation of interoperable Data Spaces within Japan’s digital ecosystem.

A Gaia-X Digital Clearing House (GXDCH) is a network of execution nodes that ensures decentralized compliance across the Gaia-X ecosystem. These nodes safeguard the distributed and transparent nature of Gaia-X’s compliance framework, ensuring that it is not centrally operated by the association but open for use by anyone. This approach underpins Gaia-X’s mission to create a secure, federated digital ecosystem that is open, transparent, and beneficial to all participants.

While this deployment is currently limited to development and testing, it paves the way for broader adoption of Data Space standards based on a federated cloud infrastructure in Japan. Gaia-X is eagerly anticipating the formal accreditation of NTT DATA as an official Gaia-X Digital Clearing House, which will solidify this partnership and enable operational use of the Gaia-X Digital Clearing House in Japan.

The deployment of the Digital Clearing House in Japan highlights Gaia-X’s commitment to expand its global presence and foster international cooperation. This project does not only align with Gaia-X’s strategic goals but also demonstrates the scalability and adaptability of the Gaia-X model across different regions and industries as well as their respective data legislations.