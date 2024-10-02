Nozomi Networks and DeNexus Integrate to Deliver Advanced Cyber Risk Management Solutions for Industrial Environments

October 2024 by Marc Jacob

Nozomi Networks Inc. and DeNexus announced they have integrated their platforms to enhance cyber risk management for critical infrastructure enterprises. The certified and seamless integration of DeNexus’ DeRISK platform to Nozomi Networks’ products delivers an automated and continuous flow of internal cybersecurity telemetry for significantly improved evaluation of cyber risk in industrial environments.

Recognized as the market leader in OT and IoT security, Nozomi Networks is valued for superior operational visibility, advanced threat detection and strength across deployments. Nozomi Networks solutions support over 115 million devices in thousands of installations across energy, manufacturing, mining, transportation, utilities, building automation, smart cities and critical infrastructure. Nozomi Networks products automate the hard work of inventorying, visualizing and monitoring industrial control networks through the innovative use of artificial intelligence.

DeNexus optimizes efficiency by seamlessly integrating with Nozomi Networks Guardian and Central Management Console (CMC), eliminating the need for redundant data gathering and manual exporting efforts. Automation helps security teams spend less time on collection, and more time on cybersecurity improvement. Through the DeRISK platform, the system continuously extracts data from Nozomi Networks Guardian, offering leadership teams valuable financial insights into cyber risk drivers and trends. This capability allows for informed decision-making, showcasing the positive impact of cybersecurity projects and providing a comprehensive view of evolving risks over time. Moreover, DeRISK facilitates evidence-based risk mitigation budgeting by illustrating the anticipated impact of cyber projects, empowering stakeholders to make informed investments for optimal risk reduction.