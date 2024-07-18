NormCyber has launched its Data Protection Risk Assessment service

July 2024 by Marc Jacob

NormCyber has launched its Data Protection Risk Assessment service, an offering designed to assist organisations in identifying gaps and addressing potential pitfalls in their data protection practices, mitigating the risk of regulatory fines and reputational damage.

Amidst the mounting pressure on organisations to adhere to data privacy regulations, Norm’s new Data Protection Risk Assessment service acts as a compliance ’health check’. The service systematically analyses organisations’ policies and procedures, reviews their compliance with GDPR, Data Protection Act 2018 and Privacy and Electronic Communications Regulations, and identifies shortcomings in their security arsenal to recommend an improved data privacy strategy.

During the assessment, Norm’s lawyer-led team of data protection experts evaluate the effectiveness of organisations’ data handling processes, security controls and regulatory compliance. Organisations receive a comprehensive report detailing identified risks, compliance gaps, actionable recommendations as well as a single Data Protection Score to help them benchmark improvements and validate their compliance credentials.

The outcomes of Norm’s Data Protection Risk Assessment include:

• Alignment with regulatory expectations: Norm’s assessment helps ascertain whether organisations meet the stringent expectations set by regulatory bodies such as the ICO.

• Insight into data risks with pragmatic guidance to remediate: The service provides a clear understanding of potential weaknesses and vulnerabilities in data protection practices, enabling proactive mitigation strategies.

• Enhanced organisational commitment: Norm evaluates organisational understanding and commitment to data protection, fostering a culture of compliance and accountability.

• Peace of mind: Companies can be reassured that the assessment has been conducted by experienced privacy professionals.

• Compliance assurance: The assessment helps ensure organisations remain compliant with data protection standards, mitigating the risk of costly fines and penalties.