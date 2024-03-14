NormCyber announces new Incident Response Readiness Assessment Service

March 2024 by Marc Jacob

NormCyber announced the launch of its latest offering: the Incident Response Readiness Assessment. This consultative service equips customers with the tools to rehearse and fortify their response strategies in the event of a cyber attack, minimising business impact and expediting recovery.

With a notable rise in cyber incidents – up by 64 percent in 2023 from the year before – it has never been more important for organisations to enhance their vigilance and response strategies. NormCyber’s new service addresses this pressing concern, identifying the gaps in organisations’ cyber incident response plans, and refining processes, roles and responsibilities to ultimately enhance their preparation for potential cyber incidents.

Aligning with NCSC standards, NormCyber’s Incident Response Readiness Assessment service covers:

• Scoping: Selection of two specific attack scenarios, with participation from relevant stakeholders

• Team of experts: NormCyber’s experts present the scenarios and facilitate the discussion

• Assessment: Analysis of the scenarios and potential response strategies, identifying problem areas within the organisation’s current incident response plan

• Action plan: Develop a comprehensive action plan that outlines specific steps for improvement and serves as the roadmap for the organisation’s future incident readiness.

NormCyber’s Cyber Incident Response Team, accredited by CREST and certified by the National Cyber Security Centre as Cyber Incident Response Level 2, boasts extensive experience in guiding organisations through recovery following major security breaches, data loss, theft and fraud. By leveraging first-hand learnings of real-life incidents, organisations can mitigate the potential business impact of cyber attacks.