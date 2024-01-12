NordVPN launched Saily

January 2024 by Marc Jacob

The team behind NordVPN is working on a new worldwide eSIM service — Saily. The product will ensure that global connection to the internet is as smooth and effortless as possible. The new app will be launched later this year, and the early access sign-up is starting today.

Why would you need an eSIM?

eSIM cards are mainly used by travelers and people working remotely because they help to decrease roaming charges and connect to the internet from anywhere in the world. They might also be useful in the user’s home country when they need a cheap data package after a prepaid plan runs out. With an eSIM, a user can buy a short- or long-term plan in minutes.

In addition, Saily will help users find affordable data plans in one place. Users will be able to choose from hundreds of countries and dozens of plans to get the deals that are best for them.

How to sign up for Saily

At the moment, Saily is undergoing an internal testing stage. The beta version is expected to be released in the first quarter.