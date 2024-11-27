NordLayer integrates malware detection feature from NordVPN

November 2024 by Marc Jacob

The most common file formats for hiding malware are .exe and .zip, according to research by NordVPN. These are also the file formats that frequently land on employees’ computers and end up posing great security risks to organizations. To address the issue, NordLayer, a provider of flexible cybersecurity tools for businesses, has just launched Download Protection, a robust security feature that automatically scans and instantly removes various types of malware-infected files from user-initiated internet downloads.

Benefits of NordLayer’s Download Protection:

● It works at all times, providing uninterrupted security. Even if a user is not connected to a VPN, their downloaded files will be scanned.

● The solution operates in real time to swiftly detect and remove an infected file before it lands on an employee’s computer and possibly infects the business network.

● Visibility reports. The Control Panel’s Activity page shows the total number of files downloaded and scanned as well as more detailed information about malicious files.

● It seamlessly integrates with existing security measures. Even if companies have similar antimalware solutions, it will work as an additional layer of security.

● There are two malware detection options: basic functionality and advanced scan powered by AI.

● The functionality is enabled by a single click of a button.

● Available at no extra cost on all NordLayer subscription tiers.

Download Protection is currently available to NordLayer Windows application users and is managed through the cloud-hosted NordLayer Control Panel. It will soon be available on other desktop platforms. More information: Download Protection.

NordLayer is part of Nord Security which is moving with confidence towards becoming an all-around cybersecurity solution. Apart from NordLayer, the cybersecurity company is home to other market-leading products: NordVPN, the world’s most advanced VPN service provider, NordLocker, an encrypted cloud storage solution, and NordPass, a next-generation password manager. Lately, Nord Security has been rapidly expanding its cybersecurity suite — this year alone, a global eSIM, Saily, NordStellar, a threat exposure management solution for businesses, and NordProtect, an identity theft protection service, were launched.