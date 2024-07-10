Nokia to deliver full core network, security, and managed services to Norlys of Denmark with Red Hat OpenShift

Rechercher
July 2024 by Marc Jacob

Nokia announced that it has been selected by Norlys, the owner of Telia Denmark and the largest integrated energy and telecommunications operator in Denmark, to provide its mobile core network and managed services. The deal, combined with a RAN contract signed with Nokia in 2021, will enhance Norlys’ mobile network performance and reliability.

Reflecting Nokia’s commitment to driving innovation and supporting the digital transformation of its customers and partners, the latest deal will enable Norlys to provide a full-service solution to its customers and open up new growth opportunities in Denmark.

The deal covers the deployment of Nokia’s 4G/5G packet core, and IMS and SDM solutions, which will support voice and data services for Norlys subscribers.

The core network applications will run on Red Hat OpenShift, the industry’s leading hybrid cloud application platform powered by Kubernetes. Red Hat OpenShift is integrated into Nokia Cloud Platform, providing a cloud-native and scalable infrastructure.

Nokia will secure the operator’s network through its NetGuard telco grade Endpoint Detection and Response, Privileged Access Management, and Certificate Management solutions.

Nokia will also deliver a holistic service wrap entailing managed security, performance, and assurance services; in addition to its 7220 IXR platforms running SR Linux network operating system (NOS) for network connectivity within the data centers.

Nokia MantaRay NM will be deployed for seamless network management and automated operations, as well as for network optimization and technical support services.

Daniel Askeroth, Chief Technology Officer at Telia Denmark, said: "We have a clear ambition to deliver the best network to the Danes and are working continuously to improve the network performance and customer experience. Partnering with Nokia for our core network and managed services will provide us with a high-quality and future-proof core solution enabling us to offer the best services to our customers and embracing the opportunities of 5G and beyond."

Raghav Sahgal, President of Cloud Network Services at Nokia, said: "We are delighted to be Norlys’ sole supplier of core network and managed services. This is a testament to Nokia’s strong collaboration and the quality of our solutions and services. We look forward to supporting Norlys in achieving its goals of providing superior customer experience, network efficiency, and differentiation in the market."


