Nokia strengthens Worldstream’s hosting security with advanced DDoS Protection in the Netherlands

March 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

Nokia announced that Worldstream, a cloud infrastructure provider, will use Nokia’s network security technology to protect businesses in the Netherlands and globally against large-scale DDoS attacks. Nokia Deepfield Defender and 7750 SR routers have been deployed across Worldstream’s network to offer an eightfold increase in DDoS mitigation capacity. With this network security upgrade, Worldstream customers can now rely on fast network-based mitigation of even the most complex and high-volume cyberattacks and AI-driven threats.

Prior to the deployment, Worldstream was limited in its defense against large-scale carpet-bombing attacks – which target multiple IP addresses – that could disrupt entire customer networks. With Nokia Deepfield Defender and 7750 SR routers, Worldstream now provides real-time, automated, next-generation DDoS protection that scales with the network, ensuring that businesses stay unaffected and without costly traffic diversion or latency introduced by legacy protection.

"Security has become just as critical as performance in hosting services. Businesses expect resilience, and they need to trust that their infrastructure won’t be taken down by a single attack. With Nokia DDoS technology, we’ve made a major leap in protection. Our customers now benefit from ultra-fast mitigation, ensuring that their digital services remain available no matter what’s thrown at them," said Ruben van der Zwan, CEO of Worldstream.

Nokia Deepfield Defender, combined with the 7750 SR routers, ensures that Worldstream’s hosting customers benefit from real-time threat detection and mitigation in seconds. The solution offers line-rate protection across all peering interfaces, eliminating restrictions associated with single-server DDoS mitigation. Ultra-fast DDoS also provides protection for all DDoS types, including complex TCP-based application floods and botnet and proxy-based attack types, defending several customers against large-scale attacks at once.