Nokia joins the AI Pact, a new framework to prepare for the European Union’s AI Act

September 2024 by Marc Jacob

Nokia announced that it has officially joined the AI Pact, a voluntary framework to prepare for compliance with the European Union’s AI Act.

The AI Act is a binding legal framework that regulates the use of AI systems according to the level of risk they pose. The AI Act came into force in August 2024, and its significant obligations will take effect in stages over the next three years.

The AI Pact is a business-focused initiative to help companies prepare for full compliance with the Act, adapt their existing AI compliance processes, and share their ideas and experience through EU-organized workshops.

Nokia’s research arm, Nokia Bell Labs, is an industry leader in AI technologies and its applications to communication networks and industrial automation solutions. Nokia Bell Labs has a strong emphasis on Responsible AI and in 2022 defined six principles to guide AI research and development in the future along the lines of fairness, reliability, privacy, transparency, sustainability and accountability. These principles continue to be relevant as Nokia embraces the telecom industry’s renewed focus on environmental sustainability, social responsibility and good governance.