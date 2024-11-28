Nokia has been selected by Cloudbear

November 2024 by Marc Jacob

Nokia has been selected by Cloudbear, a growing hosting services provider in the Netherlands, to implement its state-of-the-art data center networking infrastructure. This complete data center deployment is implemented on the Kuberbetes-based CBWS hosting environment. Nokia’s deployment includes an ultra-reliable data center fabric switching, and data center gateway routers that provider IP data center interconnection, and IP peering. With this implementation, Cloudbear will further enhance its ability to provide customized hosting services to meet very specific customer requirements with maximum efficiency. In addition, Cloudbear’s ability to deliver fast, reliable, and secure hosting services to its customers across Europe is augmented.

As part of the partnership, Cloudbear has benefited from having access to Nokia’s community. For instance, the SR Linux Discord channel has provided them with quick access to questions about Cloudbear’s implementation. The Dutch provider has also used Nokia’s open source project Containerlab for its CI/CD pipeline implementation.

Marlin Cremers, co-founder of Cloudbear, said: “The flexibility and reliability of Nokia’s networking solutions allow us to bring services faster to market and with great efficiency, ensuring our customers benefit from high-quality, secure services. Working with Nokia, we were able to satisfy all our data center networking requirements from a single vendor. This includes ultra reliable DC fabric switching, world class IP data center interconnection, and highly scalable IP Peering. Other than a reputation of high-quality products, Nokia’s personal touch and community-driven approach has been a key differentiator and has stood out from day one, showing Nokia’s true commitment to this partnership.”

Cloudbear is laying the groundwork for future growth and has deployed a complete data center networking solution from Nokia. This includes Nokia’s 7220 IXR-D series platforms for data center leaf, and spine roles, while also leveraging these platforms as a Data Center Gateway to connect to upcoming data center locations within their infrastructure. As part of this deployment Cloudbear has deployed Nokia’s SR Linux Network Operating System (NOS) offering a new level of openness, telemetry, and programmability conducive to network automation. Additionally, Cloudbear has deployed Nokia’s flagship 7750 SR-1 router, enabling Cloudbear to peer with the internet and other networks with massive scale.