Nokia announces GenAI assistant integrated with NetGuard Cybersecurity Dome to strengthen network protection

February 2024 by Marc Jacob

Nokia announced that its NetGuard Cybersecurity Dome software will be integrated with a telco-centric GenAI assistant to give communication service providers (CSPs) and enterprises faster and higher quality detection and resolution capabilities in the face of cyber criminals increasingly using GenAI to launch more sophisticated attacks on critical infrastructure.

Cybersecurity Dome is Nokia’s extended detection response market (XDR) security platform that provides CSPs and enterprises with strong, 5G network defenses through a series of AI and machine learning capabilities. Amid the rising sophistication and frequency of targeted cyberattacks, the XDR security market is projected to grow by nearly 150 percent, from $965 million in 2022 to around $2.4 billion by 2027, according to industry estimates.

Nokia’s new Telco GenAI assistant, commercially available from the second quarter, further extends those capabilities by quickly combining and interpreting vast amounts of information related to cyber threats, strengthening Cybersecurity Dome’s protection efficiency for threat identification and resolution.

The telco focused GenAI assistant is based on large language models within Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service, which have been trained on insights from 5G Network architecture, 5G Security practices, and Nokia’s telco domain expertise. The comprehensive training incorporates a variety of categories of information, including: 3GPP and NIST network architecture specifications; 5G topology spanning RAN, Transport, and Core; and MITRE ATT&CK and FiGHT (5G Hierarchy of Threats) for mapping adversary tactics.

Nokia expects the GenAI assistant to reduce the time it takes to identify and resolve a threat by up to 50 percent, depending on the nature of a cyberattack. That expectation also assumes a substantial reduction in false-positive results and, consequently, more effective and efficient identification and handling of cybersecurity incidents. Several Nokia customers will begin testing the GenAI assistant in the coming weeks.