Nokia and RUCKUS Networks collaborate to deliver integrated fiber and Wi-Fi in-building/campus connectivity

September 2024 by Marc Jacob

Nokia announced a collaboration with RUCKUS Networks, a CommScope business, to create an innovative solution for deploying seamless in-building and campus-wide connectivity, uniquely tailored to the needs of diverse industry verticals. This partnership offers an integrated fiber and Wi-Fi solution for delivering broadband service inside MDUs, offices, large venues, hospitality, medical facilities, and other enterprise segments.

Fiber is a game changer for campus and in-building connectivity due to its ability to offer future-proof capacity while significantly reducing power consumption and total cost of ownership. In addition to providing a single network for all services, it is essential to connect Wi-Fi access points. The combination of fiber and Wi-Fi delivers robust and scalable connectivity across mobility, IoT, and digital transformation initiatives.

This joint solution combines Nokia’s best-in-class fiber-based Optical LAN with RUCKUS Network’s industry-leading enterprise Wi-Fi and switching solutions, creating an integrated infrastructure.


