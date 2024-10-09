Nokia and Furukawa Electric LatAm expand partnership in Brazil to reach data center market

October 2024 by Marc Jacob

Nokia and Furukawa Electric LatAm announced they have expanded their partnership to immediately bring high-performance solutions in data center automation to Brazil. Partners since 2022, the two companies will also continue to offer advanced passive optical network technologies to the Latin American business market.

Furukawa will now offer Nokia’s Data Center Fabric solution, which includes high-performance data center switching platforms, running Nokia SR Linux, a uniquely open, extensible and resilient Network Operating System and managed by Nokia Event-Driven Automation (EDA), a modern data center network automation platform that combines speed with reliability and simplicity and provides guardrails that detect errors caused by automation.

Nokia is helping cloud builders worldwide to build modern data center networks that are highly reliable, secure and easy to operate – which is essential to meet the growing demands of AI workloads worldwide.